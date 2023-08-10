Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.82.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 251.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

