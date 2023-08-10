Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) versus Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Financial Analysis

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dividends

Dassault Systèmes pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diebold Nixdorf pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,904.8%. Dassault Systèmes pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diebold Nixdorf is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 3 2 0 2.00 Diebold Nixdorf 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and Diebold Nixdorf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus target price of $38.06, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18,947.62%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 17.45% 17.94% 9.37% Diebold Nixdorf -14.60% -1.43% 0.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Diebold Nixdorf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.97 billion 9.24 $981.43 million $0.80 51.66 Diebold Nixdorf $3.49 billion 0.00 -$581.40 million ($6.47) 0.00

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Diebold Nixdorf. Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Diebold Nixdorf on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. On June 1, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.