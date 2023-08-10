Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

