Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,492,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.03 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,313 shares of company stock worth $68,917,419. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

