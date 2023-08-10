Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.32.

Datadog Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.76. 8,492,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,535. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,313 shares of company stock worth $68,917,419 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

