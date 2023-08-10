Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

DDOG stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 2,814,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

