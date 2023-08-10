Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Down 13.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 810,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 142,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Datasea Stock Down 13.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.26.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%.

Institutional Trading of Datasea

About Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company's stock.



Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

