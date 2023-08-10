Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 221,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 71,825 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $35.81.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

