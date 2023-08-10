Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 121,714 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Insider Activity

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.