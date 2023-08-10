Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $436.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.42. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

