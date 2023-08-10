Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.88 and a 200-day moving average of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.