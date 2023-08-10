Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:DE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.88 and a 200-day moving average of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
