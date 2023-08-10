Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $438.74. The stock had a trading volume of 356,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.88 and a 200 day moving average of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

