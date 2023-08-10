Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 333.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 222,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,082. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

