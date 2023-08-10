Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,799.75 ($35.78).
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
