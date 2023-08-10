Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,799.75 ($35.78).

About Derwent London

Shares of DLN stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.56) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,118 ($27.07). 110,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,563. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($22.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,826 ($36.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -848.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.66.

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

