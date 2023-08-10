Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $250.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

