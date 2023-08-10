Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Target Price to GBX 275

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 315 ($4.03) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 254 ($3.25) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.36) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.67.

LGGNY stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

