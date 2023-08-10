Deutsche EuroShop AG to Issue Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of DHRPY stock remained flat at $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt- Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

