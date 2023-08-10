Deutsche EuroShop AG to Issue Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance
Shares of DHRPY stock remained flat at $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.92.
About Deutsche EuroShop
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche EuroShop
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.