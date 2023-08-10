Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 7,335,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,966. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

