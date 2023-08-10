Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $150.55. The stock had a trading volume of 394,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,090. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.