DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,512. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

