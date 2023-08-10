Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $369.90 and last traded at $368.90. Approximately 43,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 143,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dillard’s Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.79 and a 200 day moving average of $328.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

