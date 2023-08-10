DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 17,090,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

