Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 711,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.