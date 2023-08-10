Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $151,876,137.12 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 2,506,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,324. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 101,650 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.