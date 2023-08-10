DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

