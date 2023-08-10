DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,104 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of DXC Technology worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 80.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,690. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

