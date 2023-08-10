DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.08, but opened at $33.37. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 24,272 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,109,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $568.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $424.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

