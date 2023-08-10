Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

