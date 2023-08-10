Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dynatrace by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,482. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

