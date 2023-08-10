Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CMO Robert Janssen Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,371.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 242,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,782. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 17.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

