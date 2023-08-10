E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 50,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,546. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

