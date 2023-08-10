Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 868,878 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,878 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $94,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,057 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,116. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.