Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $121,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $692.09. The stock had a trading volume of 440,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.23.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.