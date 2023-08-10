Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of RBC Bearings as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.93. 163,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,579. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

