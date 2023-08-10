Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,942 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $133,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 18,756,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,481,074. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

