Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,730 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,730 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of AutoZone worth $84,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

AZO stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,466.56. 85,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,787. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,458.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,503.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.