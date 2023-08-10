Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $16.23 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,037,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.26. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

