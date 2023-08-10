Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. 228,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

