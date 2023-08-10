Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,589,567 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of EnLink Midstream worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 20,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,655,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,185 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,647. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLC

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.