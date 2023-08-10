Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275,213 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CEQP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 407,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

