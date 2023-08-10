Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 192,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.2% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 123,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 20.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 31,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

