Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. 2,438,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

