Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

