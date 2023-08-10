EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties accounts for about 6.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

EGP traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.74. 409,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,788. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.42.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

