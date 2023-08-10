EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.28

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 54485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised EchoStar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in EchoStar by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EchoStar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.