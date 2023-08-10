Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.00. 1,063,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,066. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

