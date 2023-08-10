Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,801 shares of company stock worth $12,502,652. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

