Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Cut by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,831 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 6.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.67% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $339,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,948. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,801 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

