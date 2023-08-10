Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $12.20. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 1,841,897 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

