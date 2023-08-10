Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-$9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$9.90 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $526.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,285. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $500.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.16 and a 200 day moving average of $396.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

